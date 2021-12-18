TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, December 18, 2021

_____

DENSE FOG ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

325 AM CST Sat Dec 18 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS

MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM

CST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the Dense Fog Advisory, dense fog will reduce

visibility to 1/4 NM or less. For the Small Craft Advisory,

north winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX out

20 NM, Coastal waters from Intracoastal City to Cameron LA out

20 NM and Coastal waters from Lower Atchafalaya River to

Intracoastal City LA out 20 NM.

* WHEN...For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 10 AM CST this

morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 6 PM this evening

to 6 PM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Low

visibility will make navigation difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog

signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use

your radar and compass.

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to 1/4 to 1/2 NM.

* WHERE...Sabine Lake, Calcasieu Lake and Vermilion Bay.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM CST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog

signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use

your radar and compass.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM

CST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas

4 to 6 ft expected.

* WHERE...Waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX from 20 to 60

NM, Waters from Intracoastal City to Cameron LA from 20 to 60

NM and Waters from Lower Atchafalaya River to Intracoastal

City LA from 20 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

