TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, December 12, 2021

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

304 AM CST Sat Dec 11 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt becoming north with gusts up to

35 kt afternoon Saturday and seas 4 to 7 ft expected.

* WHERE...Waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX from 20 to 60

NM, Waters from Intracoastal City to Cameron LA from 20 to 60

NM and Waters from Lower Atchafalaya River to Intracoastal

City LA from 20 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO

3 AM CST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX out

20 NM, Coastal waters from Intracoastal City to Cameron LA out

20 NM and Coastal waters from Lower Atchafalaya River to

Intracoastal City LA out 20 NM.

* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 3 AM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

