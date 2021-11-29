TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, November 29, 2021

DENSE FOG ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

427 AM CST Mon Nov 29 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to one mile or less.

* WHERE...Bays and Waterways from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas to

Port O'Connor, Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas

to Matagorda Ship Channel out 20 NM.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog

signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use

your radar and compass.

