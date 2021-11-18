TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, November 18, 2021

DENSE FOG ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

344 AM CST Thu Nov 18 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to less than 1 NM.

* WHERE...Sabine Lake and Calcasieu Lake.

* WHEN...Until 7 AM CST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog

signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use

your radar and compass.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 AM

CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

seas 5 to 8 ft expected.

* WHERE...Portions of the Gulf of Mexico.

* WHEN...From noon today to 6 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

