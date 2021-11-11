TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, November 11, 2021

_____

MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT

Marine Weather Statement

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

711 AM CST Thu Nov 11 2021

A Marine Weather Statement has been issued for the following areas...

Galveston Bay...

At 711 AM CST, Doppler radar indicated a line of strong

thunderstorms, capable of producing winds to around 30 knots. This

thunderstorm was located 8 nm northwest of Burnet Bay, or 23 nm

northwest of Trinity Bay, moving southeast at 35 knots.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher

waves, and lightning strikes. Boaters should seek safe harbor

immediately until this storm passes.

LAT...LON 2976 9504 2975 9497 2968 9491 2978 9481

2980 9472 2977 9467 2966 9467 2955 9473

2959 9457 2956 9453 2931 9494 2943 9491

2946 9497 2949 9494 2954 9503 2967 9500

2973 9508 2979 9510 2980 9510 2981 9505

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather