TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, October 27, 2021

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

253 AM CDT Tue Oct 26 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM

CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30

knots and seas 5 to 7 feet expected.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas out 20

NM, Coastal waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel

out 20 NM, Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas from 20 to

60 NM and Waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel

from 20 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 7 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong to very strong winds and/or increased seas

will result in hazardous marine conditions especially for

inexperienced mariners with smaller vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 7 PM CDT

WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots and

rough waters expected.

* WHERE...Bays and Waterways from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas.

* WHEN...From 2 AM to 7 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong to very strong winds and/or increased seas

will result in hazardous marine conditions especially for

inexperienced mariners with smaller vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM CDT

WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...West winds around 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots

and choppy waters expected.

* WHERE...Bays and Waterways from Port Aransas to Port O'Connor.

* WHEN...From 10 AM to 7 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong to very strong winds and/or increased seas

will result in hazardous marine conditions especially for

inexperienced mariners with smaller vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

