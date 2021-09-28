TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, September 28, 2021

_____

MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT

Marine Weather Statement

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

127 PM CDT Tue Sep 28 2021

...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM OVER THE WATERS...

The areas affected include...

Coastal waters from High Island to Freeport TX out 20 NM...

Galveston Bay...

At 127 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm, capable

of producing winds to around 30 knots. This thunderstorm was located

over southeastern Galveston Bay, moving northeast at 15 knots.

Locations impacted include...

Western East Galveston Bay, Galveston Ship Channel, Galveston Bay

Entrance, The Texas City Dike, North Jetty, Galveston Pier 21 and

southeastern Galveston Bay.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher

waves, and lightning strikes. Boaters should seek safe harbor

immediately until this storm passes.

Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher

waves, lightning strikes, and heavy downpours. Boaters should seek

safe harbor immediately until this storm passes.

LAT...LON 2930 9479 2938 9485 2955 9465 2940 9453

...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM OVER THE WATERS...

The areas affected include...

Coastal waters from High Island to Freeport TX out 20 NM...

Galveston Bay...

At 127 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm, capable

of producing winds to around 30 knots. This thunderstorm was located

over southeastern Galveston Bay, moving northeast at 15 knots.

Locations impacted include...

Western East Galveston Bay, Galveston Ship Channel, Galveston Bay

Entrance, The Texas City Dike, North Jetty, Galveston Pier 21 and

southeastern Galveston Bay.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher

waves, and lightning strikes. Boaters should seek safe harbor

immediately until this storm passes.

Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher

waves, lightning strikes, and heavy downpours. Boaters should seek

safe harbor immediately until this storm passes.

LAT...LON 2930 9479 2938 9485 2955 9465 2940 9453

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather