TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, August 30, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Brownsville TX 340 AM CDT Sun Aug 29 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM CDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Seas 5 to 8 feet expected. * WHERE...Waters from Port Mansfield to the Rio Grande extending from 20 to 60 nm and Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield extending from 20 to 60 nm. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 7 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Swells from Hurricane Ida will continue to move across the western Gulf of Mexico towards the lower Texas coast today through tonight. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather