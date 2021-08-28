TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, August 30, 2021

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

406 PM CDT Sat Aug 28 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM SUNDAY TO 7 AM CDT

MONDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas

4 to 7 ft expected.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX out

20 NM and Waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX from 20 to

60 NM.

* WHEN...From 7 AM Sunday to 7 AM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM SUNDAY TO 7 AM CDT

MONDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas

4 to 7 ft expected.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX out

20 NM and Waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX from 20 to

60 NM.

* WHEN...From 7 AM Sunday to 7 AM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM SUNDAY TO 7 AM CDT

MONDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas

4 to 7 ft expected.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX out

20 NM and Waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX from 20 to

60 NM.

* WHEN...From 7 AM Sunday to 7 AM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM SUNDAY TO 7 AM CDT

MONDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas

4 to 7 ft expected.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX out

20 NM and Waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX from 20 to

60 NM.

* WHEN...From 7 AM Sunday to 7 AM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather