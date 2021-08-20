TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, August 21, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 305 AM CDT Fri Aug 20 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Seas 7 to 9 feet and southeast winds 15-20 knots expected. * WHERE...Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas from 20 to 60 NM and Waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel from 20 to 60 NM. * WHEN...From noon today to 7 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Strong to very strong winds and\/or increased seas will result in hazardous marine conditions especially for inexperienced mariners with smaller vessels. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Seas 7 to 9 feet and southeast winds 15-20 knots expected. * WHERE...Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas from 20 to 60 NM and Waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel from 20 to 60 NM. * WHEN...From noon today to 7 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Strong to very strong winds and\/or increased seas will result in hazardous marine conditions especially for inexperienced mariners with smaller vessels. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Seas around 7 feet and southeast winds 15-20 knots expected. * WHERE...Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas out 20 NM and Coastal waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel out 20 NM. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 7 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Strong to very strong winds and\/or increased seas will result in hazardous marine conditions especially for inexperienced mariners with smaller vessels. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Seas around 7 feet and southeast winds 15-20 knots expected. * WHERE...Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas out 20 NM and Coastal waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel out 20 NM. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 7 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Strong to very strong winds and\/or increased seas will result in hazardous marine conditions especially for inexperienced mariners with smaller vessels. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather