TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, August 15, 2021

MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT

Marine Weather Statement

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

644 PM CDT Sun Aug 15 2021

...Gusty winds possible across parts of Matagorda Bay...

The areas affected include...

Matagorda Bay...

At 642 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated some showers and

thunderstorms and associated boundaries moving southward across

Matagorda Bay that could produce wind gusts up to 30 knots.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher

waves, and lightning strikes. Boaters should seek safe harbor

immediately until this storm passes.

Report severe weather to the Coast Guard or nearest law enforcement

agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service

forecast office.

LAT...LON 2872 9652 2871 9651 2871 9656 2866 9658

2869 9653 2861 9649 2865 9647 2867 9647

2861 9644 2857 9649 2857 9648 2878 9615

2860 9621 2869 9599 2863 9595 2841 9637

2869 9666

