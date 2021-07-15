TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, July 15, 2021

MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT

Marine Weather Statement

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

552 PM CDT Thu Jul 15 2021

A Marine Weather Statement has been issued for the following areas...

Coastal waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX out 20 NM...

Waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX from 20 to 60 NM...

At 552 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms, capable

of producing winds to around 30 knots. These thunderstorms were

located along a line extending from near High Island 129 to 6 nm

south of High Island A177, moving north at 20 knots.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher

waves, and lightning strikes. Boaters should seek safe harbor

immediately until these storms pass.

LAT...LON 2976 9339 2895 9368 2893 9391 2968 9398

2967 9386 2972 9379 2974 9371 2977 9350

