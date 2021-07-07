TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, July 7, 2021 _____ SPECIAL MARINE WARNING Marine Weather Statement National Weather Service Brownsville TX 200 AM CDT Wed Jul 7 2021 ...A SPECIAL MARINE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 AM CDT... For the following areas... Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield TX out 20 NM... Coastal waters from Port Mansfield TX to the Rio Grande River out 20 NM... Laguna Madre From 5 nm North Of Port Mansfield To Baffin Bay TX... Laguna Madre From The Arroyo Colorado To 5 NM North Of Port Mansfield TX... Laguna Madre From the Port Of Brownsville to the Arroyo Colorado... At 200 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing waterspouts was located near Laguna Madre, moving north at 25 knots. HAZARD...Waterspouts and wind gusts 34 knots or greater. SOURCE...Radar indicated. Copyright 2021 AccuWeather