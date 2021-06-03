TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, June 3, 2021

SPECIAL MARINE WARNING

The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a

* Special Marine Warning for...

Bays and Waterways from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas...

Bays and Waterways from Port Aransas to Port O'Connor...

* Until 630 PM CDT.

* At 507 PM CDT, strong thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 16 nm west of Corpus Christi North Beach to 23 nm

west of Downtown Corpus Christi, moving southeast at 15 knots.

HAZARD...Wind gusts 34 knots or greater.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Expect wind gusts in excess of 34 knots, suddenly higher

waves, frequent lightning, and heavy downpours. Make sure

all on board are wearing life jackets.

* Locations impacted include...

Flour Bluff, Packery Channel, Portland, Corpus Christi North Beach,

Corpus Christi Naval Air Station, Port Aransas, Ingleside On The

Bay, Malaquite Beach and Downtown Corpus Christi.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Move to safe harbor until hazardous weather passes.

Frequent lightning is occurring with these storms. If caught on the

open water stay below deck if possible, keep away from ungrounded

metal objects.

