TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, June 2, 2021

SPECIAL MARINE WARNING

Marine Weather Statement

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

951 PM CDT Wed Jun 2 2021

...THE SPECIAL MARINE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 1000 PM CDT...

The affected areas were...

Coastal waters from High Island to Freeport TX out 20 NM...

Galveston Bay...

The thunderstorm has weakened and no longer poses a significant

threat to boaters.

...THE SPECIAL MARINE WARNING IS CANCELLED...

The affected areas were...

Galveston Bay...

The thunderstorm has weakened and no longer poses a significant

threat to boaters.

