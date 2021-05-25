TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, May 25, 2021

MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT

Marine Weather Statement

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

1110 AM CDT Tue May 25 2021

...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM OVER THE SOUTHERN LAGUNA MADRE...

The areas affected include...

Coastal waters from Port Mansfield TX to the Rio Grande River out

20 NM...

Laguna Madre From The Arroyo Colorado To 5 NM North Of Port

Mansfield TX...

Laguna Madre From the Port Of Brownsville to the Arroyo

Colorado...

At 1105 AM CDT, Brownsvile Doppler radar indicated a strong

thunderstorm, capable of producing winds to around 30 knots. This

thunderstorm was located near Laguna Vista. The thunderstorm was

nearly stationary and has the potential to produce brief waterspouts

over the southern Laguna Madre.

Locations impacted include...

Laguna Vista, Port Isabel, South Padre Island and Queen Isabella

Causeway.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

This a strong thunderstorm will likely produce winds to around 30

knots...and could pose a serious hazard for boaters. A Special

Marine warning may eventually be required when this storm reaches

the nearshore waters. Boaters should consider heading for shore

before the storm arrives.

LAT...LON 2606 9715 2603 9716 2611 9730 2623 9732

2622 9733 2627 9731 2627 9735 2631 9735

2635 9733 2635 9738 2641 9738 2640 9740

2659 9739 2657 9709 2608 9715 2633 9720

2633 9721 2603 9714

