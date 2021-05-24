TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, May 24, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX 322 AM CDT Mon May 24 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 6 to 7 feet. * WHERE...Portions of Gulf of Mexico. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 6 to 7 feet. * WHERE...Portions of Gulf of Mexico. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather