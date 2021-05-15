TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, May 15, 2021

_____

SPECIAL MARINE WARNING

The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a

* Special Marine Warning for...

Coastal waters from Port Mansfield TX to the Rio Grande River out

20 NM...

Laguna Madre From The Arroyo Colorado To 5 NM North Of Port

Mansfield TX...

Laguna Madre From the Port Of Brownsville to the Arroyo Colorado...

* Until 400 PM CDT.

* At 222 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing gusty

winds and isolated waterspouts was located 17 nm northwest of

Laguna Vista, moving east at 25 knots.

HAZARD...Waterspouts and wind gusts to 40 knots.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Waterspouts can easily overturn boats and create locally

hazardous seas. Small craft could be damaged in briefly

higher winds and suddenly higher waves.

* The severe thunderstorm will approach bay and Gulf of Mexico

waters.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Move to safe harbor immediately as gusty winds and high waves are

expected.

Thunderstorms can produce sudden waterspouts. Waterspouts can easily

overturn boats and create locally hazardous seas. Seek safe harbor

immediately.

Frequent lightning is occurring with this storm. If caught on the

open water stay below deck if possible, keep away from ungrounded

metal objects.

