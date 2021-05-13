TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, May 13, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Brownsville TX 929 AM CDT Thu May 13 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT....North winds around 20 knots. * WHERE...Laguna Madre from the Port of Brownsville to the Arroyo Colorado and Laguna Madre from the Arroyo Colorado To 5 NM north of Port Mansfield TX. * WHEN...Until 4 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT....North winds around 20 knots. * WHERE...Laguna Madre from the Port of Brownsville to the Arroyo Colorado and Laguna Madre from the Arroyo Colorado To 5 NM north of Port Mansfield TX. * WHEN...Until 4 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 5 to 7 feet. * WHERE...Waters from Port Mansfield to the Rio Grande extending from 20 to 60 nm and Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield extending from 20 to 60 nm. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 5 to 7 feet. * WHERE...Waters from Port Mansfield to the Rio Grande extending from 20 to 60 nm and Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield extending from 20 to 60 nm. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather