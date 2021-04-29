TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, April 29, 2021

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

404 AM CDT Thu Apr 29 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...

Winds have begun to subside across the Laguna Madre early this

morning. Small craft should still exercise caution through the

morning due to southeast winds 15 to 20 knots.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Seas 6 to 8 feet.

* WHERE...Gulf waters from Baffin Bay to the Rio Grande

extending from 0 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

_____

