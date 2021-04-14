TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, April 14, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Lake Charles LA 419 AM CDT Wed Apr 14 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Winds of 15 to 25 knots with gusts of 30 to 35 knots. * WHERE...Portions of the Gulf of Mexico. * WHEN...Until 11 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Seas 3 to 4 feet nearshore and up to 7 feet offshore. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Winds of 15 to 25 knots with gusts of 30 to 35 knots. * WHERE...Portions of the Gulf of Mexico. * WHEN...Until 11 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Seas 3 to 4 feet nearshore and up to 7 feet offshore. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Winds of 15 to 25 knots with gusts of 30 to 35 knots. * WHERE...Portions of the Gulf of Mexico. * WHEN...Until 11 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Seas 3 to 4 feet nearshore and up to 7 feet offshore. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Winds of 15 to 25 knots with gusts of 30 to 35 knots. * WHERE...Portions of the Gulf of Mexico. * WHEN...Until 11 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Seas 3 to 4 feet nearshore and up to 7 feet offshore. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Winds of 20 knots and gusty to 25 to 30 knots. * WHERE...Sabine Lake, Calcasieu Lake and Vermilion Bay. * WHEN...Until 11 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Rough to very rough on area lakes and bays. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Winds of 20 knots and gusty to 25 to 30 knots. * WHERE...Sabine Lake, Calcasieu Lake and Vermilion Bay. * WHEN...Until 11 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Rough to very rough on area lakes and bays. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather