TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, March 18, 2021
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE...UPDATED
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
213 AM CDT Thu Mar 18 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...North winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas out 20
NM, Coastal waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel
out 20 NM, Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas from 20 to 60
NM and Waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel from
20 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 1 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Strong to very strong winds and/or increased seas
will result in hazardous marine conditions especially for
inexperienced mariners with smaller vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...North winds 20 to 25 knots.

* WHERE...Bays and Waterways from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas and
Bays and Waterways from Port Aransas to Port O'Connor.

* WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Strong to very strong winds and/or increased seas
will result in hazardous marine conditions especially for
inexperienced mariners with smaller vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

_____