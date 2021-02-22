TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, February 22, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Brownsville TX 351 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... * WHAT...North winds around 20 kt with gusts near 30 kt expected. * WHERE...Coastal waters from Port Mansfield to the Rio Grande out 20 nm, Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield out 20 nm, Waters from Port Mansfield to the Rio Grande extending from 20 to 60 nm and Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield extending from 20 to 60 nm. * WHEN...From 6 AM to noon CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... * WHAT...North winds around 20 kt with gusts near 30 kt expected. * WHERE...Coastal waters from Port Mansfield to the Rio Grande out 20 nm, Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield out 20 nm, Waters from Port Mansfield to the Rio Grande extending from 20 to 60 nm and Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield extending from 20 to 60 nm. * WHEN...From 6 AM to noon CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... * WHAT...North winds around 20 kt with gusts near 30 kt expected. * WHERE...Coastal waters from Port Mansfield to the Rio Grande out 20 nm, Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield out 20 nm, Waters from Port Mansfield to the Rio Grande extending from 20 to 60 nm and Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield extending from 20 to 60 nm. * WHEN...From 6 AM to noon CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... * WHAT...North winds around 20 kt with gusts near 30 kt expected. * WHERE...Coastal waters from Port Mansfield to the Rio Grande out 20 nm, Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield out 20 nm, Waters from Port Mansfield to the Rio Grande extending from 20 to 60 nm and Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield extending from 20 to 60 nm. * WHEN...From 6 AM to noon CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather