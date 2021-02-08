TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, February 9, 2021 _____ MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT Marine Weather Statement National Weather Service Brownsville TX 1036 PM CST Mon Feb 8 2021 ...FOG DEVELOPING OVER LAGUNA MADRE AND NEARSHORE GULF WATERS... Coastal obs and webcams confirm lowering visibility in spreading marine fog. Conditions will remain favorable for fog development overnight. A dense fog advisory may be needed if marine visibility drops below a mile. ...FOG DEVELOPING OVER LAGUNA MADRE AND NEARSHORE GULF WATERS... Coastal obs and webcams confirm lowering visibility in spreading marine fog. Conditions will remain favorable for fog development overnight. A dense fog advisory may be needed if marine visibility drops below a mile. ...FOG DEVELOPING OVER LAGUNA MADRE AND NEARSHORE GULF WATERS... Coastal obs and webcams confirm lowering visibility in spreading marine fog. Conditions will remain favorable for fog development overnight. A dense fog advisory may be needed if marine visibility drops below a mile. ...FOG DEVELOPING OVER LAGUNA MADRE AND NEARSHORE GULF WATERS... Coastal obs and webcams confirm lowering visibility in spreading marine fog. Conditions will remain favorable for fog development overnight. A dense fog advisory may be needed if marine visibility drops below a mile. ...FOG DEVELOPING OVER LAGUNA MADRE AND NEARSHORE GULF WATERS... Coastal obs and webcams confirm lowering visibility in spreading marine fog. Conditions will remain favorable for fog development overnight. A dense fog advisory may be needed if marine visibility drops below a mile. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather