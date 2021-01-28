TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, January 28, 2021

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

203 AM CST Thu Jan 28 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

* WHAT...North to northeast winds around 20 knots with gusts to 25

knots. Seas 5 to 6 feet.

* WHERE...Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas to Matagorda

Ship Channel from 20 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...Until noon CST today.

* IMPACTS...Strong to very strong winds and/or increased seas

will result in hazardous marine conditions especially for

inexperienced mariners with smaller vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

