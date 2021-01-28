TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, January 28, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 203 AM CST Thu Jan 28 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... * WHAT...North to northeast winds around 20 knots with gusts to 25 knots. Seas 5 to 6 feet. * WHERE...Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel from 20 to 60 NM. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Strong to very strong winds and/or increased seas will result in hazardous marine conditions especially for inexperienced mariners with smaller vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... * WHAT...North to northeast winds around 20 knots with gusts to 25 knots. Seas 5 to 6 feet. * WHERE...Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel from 20 to 60 NM. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Strong to very strong winds and/or increased seas will result in hazardous marine conditions especially for inexperienced mariners with smaller vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather