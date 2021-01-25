TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, January 25, 2021

DENSE FOG ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

238 AM CST Mon Jan 25 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to less than 1 NM at

times.

* WHERE...Galveston Bay and Coastal waters from High Island to

Freeport TX out 20 NM.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog

signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use

your radar and compass.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CST THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas

6 to 9 ft.

* WHERE...Waters from High Island to Freeport TX from 20 to 60

NM and Waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel TX from

20 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 1 PM CST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas

5 to 7 ft expected.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel

TX out 20 NM.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

