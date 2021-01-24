TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, January 24, 2021

DENSE FOG ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

327 AM CST Sun Jan 24 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS

MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

9 AM CST MONDAY...

* WHAT...For the Dense Fog Advisory, dense fog will reduce

visibility to one to two miles. For the Small Craft Advisory,

south winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 5 to 7

feet expected.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Port Mansfield to the Rio Grande

out 20 nm and Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield

out 20 nm.

* WHEN...For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 9 AM CST this

morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 3 PM this

afternoon to 9 AM CST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Low

visibility will make navigation difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog

signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use

your radar and compass.

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to 2 to 3 miles.

* WHERE...Laguna Madre from 5 nm north of Port Mansfield to

Baffin Bay TX, Laguna Madre from the Port of Brownsville to

the Arroyo Colorado and Laguna Madre from the Arroyo Colorado

To 5 NM north of Port Mansfield TX.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog

signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use

your radar and compass.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

NOON CST MONDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas

5 to 7 feet expected.

* WHERE...Waters from Port Mansfield to the Rio Grande extending

from 20 to 60 nm and Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield

extending from 20 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to noon CST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

