TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, January 22, 2021

DENSE FOG ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

357 AM CST Fri Jan 22 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Dense fog with visibilities of 1 NM or less will be

possible.

* WHERE...Portions of Gulf of Mexico.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog

signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use

your radar and compass.

