TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, January 10, 2021

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

420 AM CST Sun Jan 10 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CST THIS

AFTERNOON...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM CST

MONDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with

gusts up to 40 kt and seas 7 to 10 feet expected. For the

Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts

up to 30 kt and seas 5 to 8 feet.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Port Mansfield to the Rio Grande

out 20 nm, Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield

out 20 nm, Waters from Port Mansfield to the Rio Grande

extending from 20 to 60 nm and Waters from Baffin Bay to Port

Mansfield extending from 20 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 5 PM this afternoon to 6 AM

CST Monday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 5 PM CST this

afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CST THIS

AFTERNOON...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM CST

MONDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with

gusts up to 40 kt and seas 7 to 10 feet expected. For the

Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts

up to 30 kt and seas 5 to 8 feet.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Port Mansfield to the Rio Grande

out 20 nm, Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield

out 20 nm, Waters from Port Mansfield to the Rio Grande

extending from 20 to 60 nm and Waters from Baffin Bay to Port

Mansfield extending from 20 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 5 PM this afternoon to 6 AM

CST Monday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 5 PM CST this

afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST MONDAY...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds 15 to 20 kt

this morning becoming northwest 20 to 25 kt this afternoon and

evening with a few gusts near gale force.

* WHERE...Laguna Madre from the Port of Brownsville to the

Arroyo Colorado, Laguna Madre from the Arroyo Colorado To 5 NM

north of Port Mansfield TX and Laguna Madre from 5 nm north of

Port Mansfield to Baffin Bay TX.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather