TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, December 31, 2020 _____ MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT Marine Weather Statement National Weather Service Brownsville TX 318 AM CST Thu Dec 31 2020 ...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM APPROACHING THE WATERS... The areas affected include... Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield TX out 20 NM... Coastal waters from Port Mansfield TX to the Rio Grande River out 20 NM... Laguna Madre From 5 nm North Of Port Mansfield To Baffin Bay TX... Laguna Madre From The Arroyo Colorado To 5 NM North Of Port Mansfield TX... Laguna Madre From the Port Of Brownsville to the Arroyo Colorado... At 318 AM CST, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm, capable of producing winds to around 30 knots. This thunderstorm was located 10 nm north of Laguna Vista, moving northeast at 25 knots. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher waves, lightning strikes, and heavy downpours. Boaters should seek safe harbor immediately until this storm passes. This a strong thunderstorm will likely produce winds to around 30 knots, and could pose a serious hazard for boaters. A special marine warning may eventually be required when this storm reaches the nearshore waters. Boaters should consider heading for shore before the storm arrives. LAT...LON 2682 9738 2681 9738 2665 9734 2657 9727 2685 9738 2659 9688 2642 9683 2617 9717 2618 9717 2633 9720 2616 9717 2610 9726 2612 9728 2635 9733 2635 9738 2641 9738 2640 9740 2641 9740 2637 9745 ...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM APPROACHING THE WATERS... The areas affected include... Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield TX out 20 NM... Coastal waters from Port Mansfield TX to the Rio Grande River out 20 NM... Laguna Madre From 5 nm North Of Port Mansfield To Baffin Bay TX... Laguna Madre From The Arroyo Colorado To 5 NM North Of Port Mansfield TX... Laguna Madre From the Port Of Brownsville to the Arroyo Colorado... At 318 AM CST, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm, capable of producing winds to around 30 knots. This thunderstorm was located 10 nm north of Laguna Vista, moving northeast at 25 knots. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher waves, lightning strikes, and heavy downpours. Boaters should seek safe harbor immediately until this storm passes. This a strong thunderstorm will likely produce winds to around 30 knots, and could pose a serious hazard for boaters. A special marine warning may eventually be required when this storm reaches the nearshore waters. Boaters should consider heading for shore before the storm arrives. LAT...LON 2682 9738 2681 9738 2665 9734 2657 9727 2685 9738 2659 9688 2642 9683 2617 9717 2618 9717 2633 9720 2616 9717 2610 9726 2612 9728 2635 9733 2635 9738 2641 9738 2640 9740 2641 9740 2637 9745 ...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM APPROACHING THE WATERS... The areas affected include... Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield TX out 20 NM... Coastal waters from Port Mansfield TX to the Rio Grande River out 20 NM... Laguna Madre From 5 nm North Of Port Mansfield To Baffin Bay TX... Laguna Madre From The Arroyo Colorado To 5 NM North Of Port Mansfield TX... Laguna Madre From the Port Of Brownsville to the Arroyo Colorado... At 318 AM CST, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm, capable of producing winds to around 30 knots. This thunderstorm was located 10 nm north of Laguna Vista, moving northeast at 25 knots. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher waves, lightning strikes, and heavy downpours. Boaters should seek safe harbor immediately until this storm passes. This a strong thunderstorm will likely produce winds to around 30 knots, and could pose a serious hazard for boaters. A special marine warning may eventually be required when this storm reaches the nearshore waters. Boaters should consider heading for shore before the storm arrives. LAT...LON 2682 9738 2681 9738 2665 9734 2657 9727 2685 9738 2659 9688 2642 9683 2617 9717 2618 9717 2633 9720 2616 9717 2610 9726 2612 9728 2635 9733 2635 9738 2641 9738 2640 9740 2641 9740 2637 9745 ...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM APPROACHING THE WATERS... The areas affected include... Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield TX out 20 NM... Coastal waters from Port Mansfield TX to the Rio Grande River out 20 NM... Laguna Madre From 5 nm North Of Port Mansfield To Baffin Bay TX... Laguna Madre From The Arroyo Colorado To 5 NM North Of Port Mansfield TX... Laguna Madre From the Port Of Brownsville to the Arroyo Colorado... At 318 AM CST, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm, capable of producing winds to around 30 knots. This thunderstorm was located 10 nm north of Laguna Vista, moving northeast at 25 knots. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher waves, lightning strikes, and heavy downpours. Boaters should seek safe harbor immediately until this storm passes. This a strong thunderstorm will likely produce winds to around 30 knots, and could pose a serious hazard for boaters. A special marine warning may eventually be required when this storm reaches the nearshore waters. Boaters should consider heading for shore before the storm arrives. LAT...LON 2682 9738 2681 9738 2665 9734 2657 9727 2685 9738 2659 9688 2642 9683 2617 9717 2618 9717 2633 9720 2616 9717 2610 9726 2612 9728 2635 9733 2635 9738 2641 9738 2640 9740 2641 9740 2637 9745 ...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM APPROACHING THE WATERS... The areas affected include... Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield TX out 20 NM... Coastal waters from Port Mansfield TX to the Rio Grande River out 20 NM... Laguna Madre From 5 nm North Of Port Mansfield To Baffin Bay TX... Laguna Madre From The Arroyo Colorado To 5 NM North Of Port Mansfield TX... Laguna Madre From the Port Of Brownsville to the Arroyo Colorado... At 318 AM CST, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm, capable of producing winds to around 30 knots. This thunderstorm was located 10 nm north of Laguna Vista, moving northeast at 25 knots. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher waves, lightning strikes, and heavy downpours. Boaters should seek safe harbor immediately until this storm passes. This a strong thunderstorm will likely produce winds to around 30 knots, and could pose a serious hazard for boaters. A special marine warning may eventually be required when this storm reaches the nearshore waters. Boaters should consider heading for shore before the storm arrives. LAT...LON 2682 9738 2681 9738 2665 9734 2657 9727 2685 9738 2659 9688 2642 9683 2617 9717 2618 9717 2633 9720 2616 9717 2610 9726 2612 9728 2635 9733 2635 9738 2641 9738 2640 9740 2641 9740 2637 9745 _____ Copyright 2020 AccuWeather