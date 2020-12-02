TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, December 3, 2020

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

310 AM CST Wed Dec 2 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 kt with higher gusts today.

Northwest to north winds around 25 kt tonight. Bay waters choppy

to rough. Seas 6 to 9 ft.

* WHERE...Portions of Gulf of Mexico.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM

CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with higher gusts and rough bay

waters expected.

* WHERE...Matagorda Bay.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

