TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, October 11, 2020

DENSE FOG ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

513 AM CDT Sun Oct 11 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

Dense fog has dissipated and visibility has improved to greater

than six miles. The Dense Fog Advisory previously in effect has

been canceled.

