TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, September 28, 2020

GALE WATCH

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

355 AM CDT Mon Sep 28 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 AM

CDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with occasional gusts up to Gale

force and seas 6 to 10 feet expected.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Port Mansfield to the Rio Grande

out 20 nm, Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield

out 20 nm, Waters from Port Mansfield to the Rio Grande

extending from 20 to 60 nm and Waters from Baffin Bay to Port

Mansfield extending from 20 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 7 AM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

