TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, September 29, 2020
_____
GALE WATCH
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
301 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas
6 to 9 feet possible.
* WHERE...Coastal waters from Port Mansfield to the Rio Grande
out 20 nm, Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield
out 20 nm, Waters from Port Mansfield to the Rio Grande
extending from 20 to 60 nm and Waters from Baffin Bay to Port
Mansfield extending from 20 to 60 nm.
* WHEN...From Monday afternoon through Tuesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.
