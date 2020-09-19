TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, September 19, 2020
TROPICAL STORM WARNING
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
1039 AM CDT Sat Sep 19 2020
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...
...HURRICANE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT...
* WHAT...For the Tropical Storm Warning, northeast winds 40 to
60 kt with gusts up to 80 kt and seas 15 to 20 feet. For the
Hurricane Watch, northeast winds 40 to 60 kt with gusts up to
80 kt and seas 15 to 20 feet.
* WHERE...Portions of Gulf of Mexico.
* WHEN...Tropical Storm force winds possible from Sunday
afternoon until Wednesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Extremely strong winds will cause hazardous seas
which will likely capsize or damage vessels and severely
reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for extreme conditions before conditions deteriorate
further.
