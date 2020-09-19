TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, September 19, 2020

_____

TROPICAL STORM WARNING

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

1039 AM CDT Sat Sep 19 2020

...TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...

...HURRICANE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT...

* WHAT...For the Tropical Storm Warning, northeast winds 40 to

60 kt with gusts up to 80 kt and seas 15 to 20 feet. For the

Hurricane Watch, northeast winds 40 to 60 kt with gusts up to

80 kt and seas 15 to 20 feet.

* WHERE...Portions of Gulf of Mexico.

* WHEN...Tropical Storm force winds possible from Sunday

afternoon until Wednesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Extremely strong winds will cause hazardous seas

which will likely capsize or damage vessels and severely

reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for extreme conditions before conditions deteriorate

further.

