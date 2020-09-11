TX Marine Warning and Forecast

SPECIAL MARINE WARNING

The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a

* Special Marine Warning for...

Coastal waters from Port Mansfield TX to the Rio Grande River out

20 NM...

* Until 1030 AM CDT.

* At 946 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing

waterspouts was located 24 nm east of Laguna Madre. The severe

thunderstorm was nearly stationary.

HAZARD...Waterspouts and wind gusts 34 knots or greater.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Waterspouts can easily overturn boats and create locally

hazardous seas. Small craft could be damaged in briefly

higher winds and suddenly higher waves.

* The severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly open waters.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Thunderstorms can produce sudden waterspouts. Waterspouts can easily

overturn boats and create locally hazardous seas. Seek safe harbor

immediately.

