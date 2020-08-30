TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, August 30, 2020

MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT

Marine Weather Statement

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

Issued by National Weather Service Brownsville TX

1055 AM CDT Sun Aug 30 2020

A Marine Weather Statement has been issued for the following areas...

Coastal waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX out 20 NM...

Coastal waters from Intracoastal City to Cameron LA out 20 NM...

Coastal waters from Lower Atchafalaya River to Intracoastal City

LA out 20 NM...

Waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX from 20 to 60 NM...

Waters from Intracoastal City to Cameron LA from 20 to 60 NM...

Waters from Lower Atchafalaya River to Intracoastal City LA from

20 to 60 NM...

At 1051 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms, capable

of producing winds to around 30 knots. These thunderstorms were

located along a line extending from NEAR West Cameron 45 to NEAR West

Cameron 398, moving east at 20 knots.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher

waves, and lightning strikes. Boaters should seek safe harbor

immediately until these storms pass.

LAT...LON 2832 9173 2853 9242 2862 9295 2876 9331

2869 9366 2969 9367 2953 9232 2953 9194

2948 9182 2952 9177 2949 9151 2825 9133

