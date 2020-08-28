TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, August 28, 2020
SPECIAL MARINE WARNING
Marine Weather Statement
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
Issued by National Weather Service Brownsville TX
1231 PM CDT Fri Aug 28 2020
...A SPECIAL MARINE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 PM CDT...
For the following areas...
Calcasieu Lake...
Coastal waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX out 20 NM...
At 1230 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing
waterspouts was located near or over Cameron, moving northeast at 30
knots.
HAZARD...Waterspouts and wind gusts 34 knots or greater.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Waterspouts can easily overturn boats and create locally
hazardous seas. Small craft could be damaged in briefly
higher winds and suddenly higher waves.
Locations impacted include...
Cameron.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Move to safe harbor immediately as gusty winds and high waves are
expected.
Thunderstorms can produce sudden waterspouts. Waterspouts can easily
overturn boats and create locally hazardous seas. Seek safe harbor
immediately.
Frequent lightning is occurring with this storm. If caught on the
open water stay below deck if possible, keep away from ungrounded
metal objects.
