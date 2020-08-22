TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, August 22, 2020

_____

MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT

Marine Weather Statement

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

1105 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020

...STRONG THUNDERSTORMS APPROACHING THE WATERS...

The areas affected include...

Bays and Waterways from Port Aransas to Port O'Connor...

Coastal waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel out 20

NM...

At 1102 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated a line of strong

thunderstorms, capable of producing wind gusts to around 30 knots.

The line of thunderstorms was located 5 miles northwest of Port

Lavaca to 5 miles west of McFaddin, moving south at 30 knots.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher

waves, and lightning strikes. Boaters should seek safe harbor

immediately until this storm passes.

LAT...LON 2847 9644 2840 9637 2839 9638 2830 9627

2781 9691 2816 9726 2818 9725 2823 9720

2824 9711 2833 9697 2833 9688 2839 9693

2844 9694 2847 9691

