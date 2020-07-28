TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, July 28, 2020
MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT
Marine Weather Statement
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
632 AM CDT Tue Jul 28 2020
...STRONG THUNDERSTORMS OVER THE WATERS...
The areas affected include...
Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield TX out 20 NM...
Coastal waters from Port Mansfield TX to the Rio Grande River out
20 NM...
Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield TX from 20 to 60 NM...
Waters from Port Mansfield TX to the Rio Grande River from 20 to
60 NM...
At 631 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms, capable
of producing winds to around 30 knots. In addition...these storms
are producing very heavy rainfall reducing visibilities to less than
a nautical mile. Also...isolated waterspouts are possible with
stronger thunderstorms. These thunderstorms were located along a
line extending from 60 nm east of Port Isabel to 13 nm east of South
Padre Island to 41 nm southeast of Boca Chica Beach, moving west at
10 knots.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher
waves, lightning strikes, and heavy downpours. Boaters should seek
safe harbor immediately until these storms pass.
This strong thunderstorms will likely produce winds to around 30
knots, and could pose a serious hazard for boaters. A special marine
warning may eventually be required when these storms reach the
nearshore waters. Boaters should consider heading for shore before
these storms arrive.
Intense lightning is occurring with these storms. If caught on the
open water stay below deck if possible, keep away from ungrounded
metal objects.
LAT...LON 2597 9699 2655 9713 2711 9638 2710 9634
2697 9621 2682 9616 2624 9600 2596 9600
