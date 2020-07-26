TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, July 24, 2020

_____

TROPICAL STORM WARNING

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

126 AM CDT Sun Jul 26 2020

...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...

...HURRICANE WARNING IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 50 kt and

gulf seas 10 to 16 feet, and very rough bay waters.

* WHERE...Portions of The Gulf of Mexico and The Laguna Madre.

* WHEN...Tropical Storm force winds possible until early this

afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Extremely strong winds will cause hazardous seas which

will likely capsize or damage vessels and severely reduce

visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 50 kt and very

rough bay waters.

* WHERE...Laguna Madre from the Port of Brownsville to the

Arroyo Colorado.

* WHEN...Tropical Storm force winds possible until early Sunday

morning.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which

could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

_____

