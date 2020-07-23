TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, July 23, 2020
_____
TROPICAL STORM WATCH
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
957 PM CDT Wed Jul 22 2020
...TROPICAL STORM WATCH IN EFFECT...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 50 kt.
* WHERE...Portions of Gulf of Mexico.
* WHEN...Tropical Storm force winds possible from early Saturday
morning until Saturday evening.
* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather