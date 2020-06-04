https://www.darientimes.com/weather/article/TX-Marine-Warning-and-Forecast-15317032.php
TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, June 4, 2020
MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT
Marine Weather Statement
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
1016 AM CDT Thu Jun 4 2020
...BRIEF FUNNEL CLOUDS ARE POSSIBLE OVER CORPUS CHRISTI BAY THIS
MORNING...
The areas affected include...
Bays and Waterways from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas...
At 1011 AM CDT, a small shower was located just north of downtown
Corpus Christi, or 7 nm southwest of Portland, moving slowly north.
This shower could produce occasional funnel clouds or brief
waterspouts.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A special marine warning may be issued if a waterspout develops.
LAT...LON 2782 9722 2769 9721 2771 9730 2787 9733
2788 9726
