TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, May 29, 2020

SPECIAL MARINE WARNING

The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a

* Special Marine Warning for...

Coastal waters from Port Mansfield TX to the Rio Grande River out

20 NM...

Laguna Madre From the Port Of Brownsville to the Arroyo Colorado...

* Until 930 AM CDT.

* At 824 AM CDT, strong thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 12 nm northeast of South Padre Island to 7 nm east

of Boca Chica Beach, moving west at 25 knots.

HAZARD...Wind gusts 34 knots or greater.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and

suddenly higher waves.

* Locations impacted include...

South Padre Island, Queen Isabella Causeway, Laguna Vista and Port

Isabel.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Move to safe harbor immediately as gusty winds and high waves are

expected.

Frequent lightning is occurring with these storms. If caught on the

open water stay below deck if possible, keep away from ungrounded

metal objects.

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather