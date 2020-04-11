TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, April 12, 2020

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

335 AM CDT Sat Apr 11 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM

CDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt expected.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX out

20 NM, Coastal waters from Intracoastal City to Cameron LA out

20 NM and Coastal waters from Lower Atchafalaya River to

Intracoastal City LA out 20 NM.

* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 7 PM CDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO

7 PM CDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas

5 to 8 feet expected.

* WHERE...Waters from Lower Atchafalaya River to Intracoastal

City LA from 20 to 60 NM, Waters from Cameron LA to High

Island TX from 20 to 60 NM and Waters from Intracoastal City

to Cameron LA from 20 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 7 PM CDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

