TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, February 27, 2020

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

309 AM CST Thu Feb 27 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

Winds have decreased over the coastal waters beyond 20 NM with

speeds generally 20 knots or less. Therefore, the Small Craft

Advisory has been cancelled. However, Small Craft should continue

to exercise caution in navigating beyond 20 NM this morning.

_____

