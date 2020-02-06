TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, February 6, 2020

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

330 AM CST Thu Feb 6 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 knots and seas 4 to 6 feet

expected.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Port Mansfield to the Rio Grande

out 20 nm and Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield

out 20 nm.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots

and seas 5 to 7 feet expected.

* WHERE...Waters from Port Mansfield to the Rio Grande extending

from 20 to 60 nm and Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield

extending from 20 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

