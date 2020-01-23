TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, January 23, 2020

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

107 AM CST Thu Jan 23 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...

* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to one mile or less.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas out 20

NM and Coastal waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship

Channel out 20 NM.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM CST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog

signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use

your radar and compass.

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...

* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to one mile or less.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas out 20

NM and Coastal waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship

Channel out 20 NM.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM CST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog

signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use

your radar and compass.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts to 30 knots

decreasing to southwest around 20 knots early Thursday

morning. Seas will range from 7 to 9 feet with occasional seas

up to 11 feet.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship

Channel out 20 NM, Waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship

Channel from 20 to 60 NM, Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to

Port Aransas out 20 NM and Waters from Baffin Bay to Port

Aransas from 20 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 8 AM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Strong to very strong winds and/or increased seas

will result in hazardous marine conditions especially for

inexperienced mariners with smaller vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts to 30 knots

decreasing to southwest around 20 knots early Thursday

morning. Seas will range from 7 to 9 feet with occasional seas

up to 11 feet.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship

Channel out 20 NM, Waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship

Channel from 20 to 60 NM, Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to

Port Aransas out 20 NM and Waters from Baffin Bay to Port

Aransas from 20 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 8 AM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Strong to very strong winds and/or increased seas

will result in hazardous marine conditions especially for

inexperienced mariners with smaller vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...

* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to one mile or less.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas out 20

NM and Coastal waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship

Channel out 20 NM.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM CST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog

signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use

your radar and compass.

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...

* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to one mile or less.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas out 20

NM and Coastal waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship

Channel out 20 NM.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM CST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog

signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use

your radar and compass.

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to one mile or less.

* WHERE...Bays and Waterways from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas and

Bays and Waterways from Port Aransas to Port O'Connor.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM CST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog

signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use

your radar and compass.

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to one mile or less.

* WHERE...Bays and Waterways from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas and

Bays and Waterways from Port Aransas to Port O'Connor.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM CST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog

signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use

your radar and compass.

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather