TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, January 17, 2020
_____
MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT
Marine Weather Statement
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
500 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020
Areawide observations and web cameras have shown significant
improvement in visibility within light fog or haze this morning.
Drier air that has moved in behind a slow south moving coastal
frontal boundary has been the impetus to inhibiting or the
evaporation of recent dense fog.
Pockets of fog will still exist throughout the day that will
periodically lower visibilities from 4 to 6 miles down to around 2
to 3 miles. A heightened sense of caution is still required as
there are low probabilities that fog could become locally dense
and briefly lower visibilites down to under 2 miles.
As winds become more southeast through the day, the return of more
areawide fog is anticipated tonight. Sea fog will likely become
dense once again later tonight and persist through the early
Saturday morning hours. This will initiate the reissuance of
Marine Dense Fog Advisories.
