TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, December 28, 2019
DENSE FOG ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
304 AM CST Sat Dec 28 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to less than one mile.
* WHERE...Vermilion Bay, Coastal waters from Cameron LA to High
Island TX out 20 NM, Coastal waters from Intracoastal City to
Cameron LA out 20 NM and Coastal waters from Lower Atchafalaya
River to Intracoastal City LA out 20 NM.
* WHEN...Until 3 PM CST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog
signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use
your radar and compass.
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to less than one mile.
* WHERE...Sabine Lake and Calcasieu Lake.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM CST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog
signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use
your radar and compass.
